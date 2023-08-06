Jump Financial LLC Buys 16,609 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 211.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

