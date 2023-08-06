Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 112,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.51 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

