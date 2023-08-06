Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,195,000 after purchasing an additional 151,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.