Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 518,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.16. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

