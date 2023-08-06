Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after acquiring an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.