Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,500 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,457 shares of company stock worth $6,488,963. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $966.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

