Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 16,300 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.