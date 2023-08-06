Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of WNC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

