Jump Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $862,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 1,735.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,433 shares of company stock worth $894,737. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.70. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

