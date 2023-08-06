Jump Financial LLC Has $536,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

