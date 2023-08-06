Jump Financial LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 349.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

