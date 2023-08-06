Jump Financial LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) by 178.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 216.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $4,701,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

