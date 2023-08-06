Jump Financial LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 0.7 %

BZH opened at $32.82 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sidoti cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.