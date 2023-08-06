Jump Financial LLC Has $589,000 Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sasol by 700.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth $57,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Sasol Stock Up 2.4 %

Sasol Profile

Shares of SSL opened at $13.35 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.