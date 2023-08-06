Jump Financial LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

