Jump Financial LLC Invests $541,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHYF. Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $15.70 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

