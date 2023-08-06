Jump Financial LLC Invests $562,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $20.88 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

