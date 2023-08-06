Jump Financial LLC Invests $566,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Price Performance

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.