Jump Financial LLC Invests $572,000 in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,784,000 after acquiring an additional 711,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 152,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.49 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $551.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

