Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

