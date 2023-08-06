Jump Financial LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Trading Up 0.6 %
GRFS opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.97.
Grifols Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
