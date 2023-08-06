Jump Financial LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $626.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.50.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,733.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454 over the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

