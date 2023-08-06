Jump Financial LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.