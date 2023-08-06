Jump Financial LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

