Jump Financial LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $140.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

