Jump Financial LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $418.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $484.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

