Jump Financial LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,723 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

