Jump Financial LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $168.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $189.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

