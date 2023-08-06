Jump Financial LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,015,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.93 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

