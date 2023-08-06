Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 169.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.3 %

ARE opened at $120.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

