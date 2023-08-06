Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

