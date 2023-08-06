Jump Financial LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $142.18 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

