Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 89,246 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

MUX stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

