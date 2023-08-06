Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,730 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

MaxLinear Price Performance

About MaxLinear

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $43.66.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

