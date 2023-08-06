Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

