Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

