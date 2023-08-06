Jump Financial LLC Sells 37,964 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after buying an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,168.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 465,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Genesis Energy stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 2.15. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

