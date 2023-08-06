Jump Financial LLC Sells 40,968 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,968 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock valued at $219,356 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

