Jump Financial LLC Sells 52,515 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,515 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,010,000 after purchasing an additional 530,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $65.53 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.18.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

