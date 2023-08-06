Jump Financial LLC Sells 83,433 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,433 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,758.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,758.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

