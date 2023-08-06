Jump Financial LLC Sells 979 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $58,892,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

