Jump Financial LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

