Jump Financial LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

