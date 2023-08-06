Jump Financial LLC Takes $607,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $33.37 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

