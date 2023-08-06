Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

