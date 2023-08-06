Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

NYSE:COP opened at $113.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

