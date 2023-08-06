Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,888,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 699,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

FLYW stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at $13,888,747.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $141,478.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock worth $135,688,918. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

