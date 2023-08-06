Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

