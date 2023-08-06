Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Leidos Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

