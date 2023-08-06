Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Navigator by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Navigator Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.